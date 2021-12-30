Barry Alan Rowe Sr., 89, formerly of Joplin and Iola, passed away Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. A private service was Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Jessee Osborne Memorial Cemetery, Joplin.
Barry was born July 1, 1932, in Joplin. He was the son of William and Malburn Rowe.
Barry was a two-year member of the United States Army, enlisting on Nov. 26, 1952 – Nov. 23, 1954. Sergeant Barry Rowe was deployed to Korea to fight in the Korean War. While serving his country, Barry was awarded a Bronze Star Medal, as well as a National Defense Service Medal for good conduct.
Barry was united in marriage to Nancy Downey on May 24, 1953 in Joplin. They lived many years in Joplin, until moving to Iola. They went on to have five kids. They enjoyed a life surrounded by family and friends. As a family, they loved to go camping. They were very active in their church. Barry could often be found on the pitching mound during church league softball games or driving one of the many cars he would fix up. At one point he was proud to have the fastest car in Joplin. He played a mean game of Pinochle. He told the best stories, often with grandkids gathered around. Another favorite was giving the grandkids rides on his John Deere lawn mower.
He spent his life working with machinery, from owning his own machine shop to working on brakes, and even designing firing pins for NASA.
Barry is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy on March 4, 2007; his parents, William and Malburn; sons, Alan and Tracy Rowe; brother Lynn Rowe; sister, Billie Ruth Linder, and brother-in-laws Steve and Larry Downey and James Linder.
Survivors include son Mike and wife Sharon Rowe of Joplin, daughters Melanie and husband Clint Stuckey of Joplin and Mitzi Farran of Humbolt; daughter-in-law Kristi Rowe of Pittsburg; grandchildren, Carmen (Jason) Rowe, Travis (Tara) Rowe, Matthew Stuckey, Mitchell Stuckey, Marshall (Amber) Stuckey, Tracy (Matt) McGarry, Tresha (Anthony) Fink, Casey (Chris) Swartz, Bryce (Ashley) Rowe, Ty (Alexis) Rowe, Cody (fiancé Gracie) Rowe, Elijah Farran and Camrie Farran; great-grandchildren Riley, Leighton, and Noelle Stuckey, Mekhi McGarry, Adalie Fink, Cait, Collins, and Cooper Swartz, Devin and Autumn Rowe.
He is also survived by sister-in-laws Sally and Anne Downey, as well as many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.
