Bernita Berntsen

Bernita M. Berntsen, age 87, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at her home in LaHarpe.
Bernita was born on Jan. 22, 1935, to Stephen Meiwes and Margaret (Rausch) Meiwes in Oklahoma. She married Joseph Berntsen on April 17, 1956. Their union was blessed with nine children. They made their home in rural LaHarpe, after moving in 1965 from Texas. Over her lifetime, she dedicated her time to helping establish the family farm so that the next generations can continue the family legacy. Bernita perfected the art of getting the best business deals through her negotiation skills. In her free time, she enjoyed china painting and going to the local dances with her husband.
Bernita is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Berntsen, Sr.; parents, Stephen and Margaret Meiwes; son-in-law, Kent LasKares; grandson, Michael Berntsen; and two infant great-granddaughters, Skye and Madeleine Berntsen.
Bernita is survived by children, Mary (John), Joey (Theresa), Linda (Roy), Rick (Rita), Nita, Carleen, Mark (Helen), Lacinda (Sean), and Marlana (Dan); 21 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; sister, Margie Eddie; and numerous other family members and friends.
A funeral service to honor the life of Bernita will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Iola. Rosary will start at 9:30 just prior to the service. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Mildred. Family will greet friends the night prior to the service from 6 to 8 p.m. in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Bernita are suggested to Humanity House and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement