Betty Daniels

Betty Joan Daniels, age 89, of Elsmore, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Betty was born May 19, 1934, in Amsterdam, Missouri, to Jesse L. Croghan and Lucy A. (Corder) Croghan.
Betty attended LaHarpe Elementary. At age 12 she was afflicted with polio, and at age 14 was confined to a wheelchair. After being hospitalized for many months at K.U. Med Center, Betty’s quest for education continued. After only three years of attending LaHarpe High School, in 1951 she graduated class valedictorian.
Betty discovered early on her talent for numbers. She began her accounting career early in life. As a teenager she was keeping books and managing accounts for her father at the Blaker Lumberyard in LaHarpe. Many will remember her as a pillar of the community where she served several decades as the bookkeeper for LaHarpe Farmers CO-OP.
In 1985, Betty took office as Allen County Treasurer. Betty served in her elected capacity as Allen County Treasurer until her retirement in 2001.
Even after retirement, Betty kept herself busy. Post-retirement, Betty could be found weekly volunteering at the Allen County Hospital as a member of the Auxiliary where she gave thousands of hours back to her community.
Education and a quest for preserving history led her to hold several officer positions within the LaHarpe Alumni Association, where the awarding of annual scholarships to local youth was something she looked forward to each year. For many years she also served as an active member of Allen County Republican Women.
Betty spent most of her life working for the Lord. As a member of First Baptist Church in Iola, she ministered to teenage youth by leading Sunday School classes for many decades. Even in the late stages of her life she treasured her bible study time and fellowship with friends. She cherished those special Fridays where she would open her home to friends.
Betty and George “Jay” Daniels were united in marriage March 20, 1966 at First Baptist Church in LaHarpe, the same church where Betty and her father, Lee, were baptized together. Betty and Jay had a son, David.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and brother, Bill Croghan.
Betty is survived by her son, David J. Daniels, Polk City, Florida; brother, Jack (Kay) Croghan, Gas; sister, Connie Sue Wright, Edmond, Oklahoma; sister-in-law, Flo Croghan, Moran; nieces, Kimberly (Croghan) Mills, Tammy (Croghan) Emerson, Dana (Croghan) Endicott, Angela (Croghan) Ryan, Amy (Wright) Taylor; and nephews, Michael Croghan, Aaron Wright.
A visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A funeral service is at 10 a.m. Monday in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola. Burial will follow in LaHarpe Cemetery.
To help continue Betty’s legacy, and in lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials to LaHarpe High School Association Scholarship Fund, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, KS.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
