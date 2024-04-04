Betty Joan (Betty Jo) Russell, 93, Joplin, Mo., passed away March 28, 2024. Betty Jo was born March 1, 1931, in Iola, to her parents, George Hoffmeier and Golda (Larson) Hoffmeier.
Betty Jo graduated from Kansas State University with a bachelor’s degree in home economics in 1954. After college she resided in Kansas City where she was an airline stewardess for TWA. While in Kansas City she met the love of her life William (Bill) Russell. They were united in marriage March 4, 1956, in Iola, and shared 39 years living in Joplin, Mo., before his death on March 15, 1993.
Betty Jo was an avid K-State fan where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. She was a homemaker and a substitute teacher for home economics in the Joplin school district. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church.
Betty Jo is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Charlie) Amodeo of Joplin; two grandchildren, Amanda Amodeo, William Amodeo; a brother, Lynn (Deanna) Hoffmeier of Lawrence; a niece, Ann Hoffmeier, and nephew Brad Hoffmeier.
In lieu of flowers, Betty Jo requested that donations be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, a cause that was very special to her since her mother lived with MS for many years.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at First Presbyterian Church, 6th and Pearl, Joplin. A private family burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery.
