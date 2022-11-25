Betty Larney

Betty Jo Larney, age 79, of Iola, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at St. Luke’s North, Kansas City, Mo.
She was born Dec, 30, 1942, in Blue Mound, to John Fosdick and June (Tullis) Fosdick.
She married John Larney on July 25, 1970, in Iola. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include sons, Joshua Larney, Iola, and Jason Larney, Iola; four grandchildren, Zeph Larney, Micaiah Larney, Keaton Larney, Konner Larney; and other relatives.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), which may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
