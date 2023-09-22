Betty Parker

Betty L. Parker age 94, passed away on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Moran Manor in Moran.
She was born Nov. 22, 1928, in rural Humboldt, to Cecil and Georgia (Brooks) Kirby.
She married L.R. Parker on June 2, 1978, and they made their home in Gas.
She was a member of St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Iola and the American Legion Auxiliary. She worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone and Iola Osteopathic Clinic working for Dr. Glenn V. Carney. She retired in 1990 after 32 years.
Betty is survived by her brother, Bill (Leanna) Brixey, Iola; step-daughter, Sherry (Kevin) Jones, Wheatland, Mo.; cousins, Patty Spencer and Beverly Walden; grandchildren; nephews and numerous other friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband L.R. Parker; son Stephen Stapleton; sister Judith Powell; brother, Jerry Brixey.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to St. Timothy Episcapal Church, and can be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
