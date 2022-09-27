 | Tue, Sep 27, 2022
Betty Zink

Jan. 24, 1927 – Sept 24, 2022

Obituaries

September 27, 2022 - 3:47 PM

Betty Lucille Zink, 95, Iola, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Heartland Meadows, Iola. Betty was born Jan. 24, 1927, in Iola, to John W. Parker and Flora M. (Schuster) Parker. 

She and D. Duane Zink were married June 5, 1948. Duane died on Feb. 28, 2008.

Betty is survived by Larry (Darlene) Parker, Fredonia, Janet (Lewis) Bambick, Fredonia, Pat Livingstone, Sedona, Ariz., Doyle (Debbie) Parker, Bartlesville, Okla., caregiver and friend, Rita Marnell, Iola, and numerous other relatives and friends. 

A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in Highland Cemetery, Iola. 

Memorials are suggested to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.

