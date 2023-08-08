Beverly Libich

Beverly Jean Libich, age 90, of Iola, died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 20, 1933, in Kansas City, Kansas, to Harry Brown and Ella Grace (Lorie) Wyatt.
She married Claydean Libich on Sept. 22, 1949, in Olathe.
Survivors include her husband; her children, Twila Abbott, Ottawa, Pam Scott, Lake of the Ozarks, Mo., Dean Libich, Spring Hill; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, KS.
Advertisement
Advertisement