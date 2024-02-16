Beverly Ward, age 83, of Colony, died Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.
She was born Sept. 29, 1940, to Wilson and Edna (Van Valkenburg) Woffard, in Kansas City, Kan.
She married Charlie Ward on Oct. 16, 1987. He survives.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie.
Survivors also include sons, Randy and CJ; daughters, Elizabeth and Charlee.
A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at High Point Cowboy Church in Colony.
