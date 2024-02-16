 | Fri, Feb 16, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Beverly Ward

Sept. 29, 1940 - Feb. 12, 2024

Obituaries

February 16, 2024 - 2:13 PM

Beverly Ward, age 83, of Colony, died Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at  Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

She was born Sept. 29, 1940, to Wilson and Edna (Van Valkenburg) Woffard, in Kansas City, Kan.

She married Charlie Ward on Oct. 16, 1987. He survives.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie.

Survivors also include sons, Randy and CJ; daughters, Elizabeth and Charlee.

A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at High Point Cowboy Church in Colony.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related
June 23, 2021
June 20, 2019
February 7, 2013
November 29, 2011
Most Popular