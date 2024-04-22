William Rhea “Bill” Campbell passed away Sunday, April 21, 2024, surrounded by his family.
Bill was born on March 28, 1940, to Roy D. and Dorothy (Stephenson) Campbell. He was a graduate of Yates Center High School. He attended Neosho County Community College in Chanute, and many trade schools during his career as a plumber, electrician, and air conditioning technician.
On Oct. 7, 1960, Bill was united in marriage to Roberta Joan Womack at United Methodist Church in Humboldt. The couple shared 63 years of marriage. To this union were born Sharon, Doug, and Tricia.
Bill worked with his father at Campbell Plumbing and Electric. In 1980, he took over ownership.
Bill enjoyed bowling in his younger years and was an avid trap shooter. He was a member of the Hay Capital Gun Club for over 40 years. He enjoyed going to trap shoots across eastern Kansas.
He enjoyed watching the KC Royals, KC Chiefs, K-State basketball and football, and KU basketball.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and sister Carolyn Cornwell.
He is survived by his wife, Roberta, of the home; his children, Sharon (Brad) Wright, Olathe, Doug Campbell, Yates Center, and Tricia Campbell, Yates Center; grandsons, Travis Campbell, Lawrence, Christopher (Desiree) Campbell, Emporia, and Ian (Yubani) Campbell, Topeka; sisters, Margaret (Lauren) Harrod, Yates Center, and Barbara (David) Hays, Salina, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Town Hall (former First Christian Church), 201 S. Main, Yates Center, Kan. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hay Capital Gun Club in care of Campbell Funeral Home, PO Box 188, Yates Center, KS 66783.
