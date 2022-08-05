On Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, William Harold “Bill” Ireland went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the Coffey County Hospital. He was 84 years old.
Bill was born Nov. 3, 1937, at the Ireland family farm to Harold and Ann (Plyth) Ireland. Bill leaves a legacy as an Air Force veteran, avid cattleman, and community supporter of numerous church and civic organizations. Bill was active as a soil conservation board member for 38 years, Bluetick Breeders and Coon Hunters Association member for over 50 years, Kansas Cattlemen’s Association state board member for 2.5 terms, Kansas Cattlemen’s Association member 20-plus years, Woodson County Fair Board member, Woodson County Extension Council member, 4-H club leader for many years, county commissioners for fouryears, and southeast Kansas economic development planning board for many years. Bill was a 1955 graduate of Yates Center High School. He played football, basketball, track, and was an active member of the Yates Center FFA chapter. Bill’s passions continued in the family’s farm and ranching operation. After four years of active duty with the Air Force, he returned to the family’s operation southwest of Yates Center.
On Aug. 24, 1978, he married Yvonne Ruth Stockebrand of Yates Center. Bill and Yvonne had four children: Zachary Harold, Bethany Gail, Jonathan Edward, and Joel William. Zachary “Zack” and his wife Susan Kathleen “Katy” (Carter) along with their five children reside in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Bethany “Beth” and her husband Jason Seifried live in Okeene, Oklahoma. Jonathan “Jon” and his wife Angie (Dunn), along with newborn daughter Abigail, reside in Yates Center on the family homestead, and Joel and his wife Whitney (Sorenson) with their three children live in Yates Center. Bill has three sisters: Mary Ann and her husband Charles Hill of Lawrence, Maxine Esslinger of Emporia and Kay and her husband Harold Dunning of Edmond, Oklahoma.
Bill was known for his direct approach and simplicity in life. He loved God, family, cattle and his coon hounds.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the Toronto Cowboy Church of rural Toronto. A visitation is open to the public at the Toronto Cowboy Church at 9 a.m, one hour prior to the funeral. In memory of Bill, cowboy hats are welcome, at service and visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends For Life, Inc. (of Yates Center) and may be sent in care of Campbell Funeral Home, P.O. Box 188, Yates Center, KS 66783.
Advertisement