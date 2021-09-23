Bill Sailor

William “Bill” Elmer Sailor, 84, Nevada, Mo., died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at Nevada Regional Medical Center.
He was born July 3, 1937 in Elk City, to Elmer and Dorothy (Raney) Sailor.
Survivors include his wife Karen and four children, Sue Mahloch, of Nevada, Sandra Garver of Monett, Billy Sailor of Fort. Scott, and Judy Logan of Wichita.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Bible Baptist Church in Nevada. Interment will follow in Click Cemetery. Friends can pay their respects until the hour of service at Ferry Funeral Home in Nevada.