Bill Weatherbie

William Keith Weatherbie, 68, of Independence, Mo., died June 5, 2021, at Centerpoint Medical Center after a brief illness.
Bill was born April 21, 1953, in Iola, to Wendell and Betty Weatherbie of Moran. Bill attended school in Gas City and Iola, and graduated from Allen County Community College in 1976 before attending Kansas State University.
Bill worked in the oil and gas industry in southern Kansas and northern Oklahoma before moving to Overland Park in 1988. Before his retirement in 2018, he worked a number of years for Discount Toner and Ink in Independence, Mo., where he resided.
Bill was a member of the Journey Church International where he enjoyed ushering and was involved in the men’s ministry. A private family memorial service is planned for later in the summer.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Kenneth Weatherbie. He is survived by his sister, Carolyn Edwards of Greeley, Colo.; Robert Weatherbie of Tulsa, Okla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Monetary gifts in Bill’s memory can be made to the Wendell and Betty Weatherbie Scholarship Fund at Allen Community College in Iola.
Arrangements were made by Newcomers Noland Road Chapel.