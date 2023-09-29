Billie Keller

Billie Jane (White) Keller, 68, of Wellington passed away Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023.
Billie was born Dec. 16, 1954, in Liberal, to Edwin L. White and R. Katherine (Harris) White.
In 1972, Billie graduated from Liberal High School and continued her education at Seward County Community College graduating with an associate degree.
Billie married Allen E. Keller on Dec. 21, 1974, in Liberal. To this union four beautiful children were born: Adam, Erin, Allison and Evan.
During their married life, opportunities took them to Minnesota, Wyoming and California before ultimately settling in Iola.
Billie graduated from nursing school in 1991 and began her career at Allen County Hospital. She moved to a clinic setting at the Family Medical Center working for Drs. Hull, Walter and Stone. During her 10 years there, Billie developed lifelong friendships. In 2005, she and the family moved to Wellington. She retired from Sumner Regional Medical Center in Wellington after 24 dedicated years as a Registered Nurse.
Billie enjoyed reading, playing cards, antiquing, and traveling, especially cruising. Her grandchildren were the joy of her life. She never missed an event.
Billie’s family and friends will remember her humor, generosity, and love for others.
She will be greatly missed by all.
She is survived by her husband Allen of 48 years; her children, Adam Keller (Jennifer), Goddard, Erin Fenn (Bob), Derby, Allison Patton (Erick), Goddard, and Evan Keller, Kansas City, Mo.; beloved grandchildren, Makayla Keller, Isaac Keller, Easton Fenn, Carter Fenn, Carson Fenn, Brooke Patton and Paige Patton; sisters, Priscilla Taggart, Kay Hatfield, Jolyn Apsey and Sonja Sutherland. She was loved by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Billie is preceded in death by her parents.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at First Baptist Church in Protection. Viewing will be held from noon until service time on Tuesday.
Interment will immediately follow the service at Protection Cemetery.
Billie’s family will welcome friends and family back at the church for refreshments and snacks after the interment service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wellington Humane Society, 203 W. Hillside Rd., Wellington, KS 67152.
Arrangements are under the care of Hatfield-Prusa Funeral Home, Coldwater.
