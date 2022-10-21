Billy Doolittle

William (Billy) Alan Doolittle, 47, LaHarpe, died Sept. 20, 2022, at Salina Regional Health, Salina. Billy was born Sept. 10, 1975, in Iola, to Bill Doolittle and Patricia (Wright) Doolittle.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Kelly Sue Doolittle and two brothers, Lyle Scott Doolittle, Jeffrey Ray Doolittle.
Billy is survived by his children, Michael Doolittle, Lexi Doolittle, Kyle Doolittle, Dylan Doolittle, Hunter Doolittle and Evan Kent; six grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Inurnment will follow in the LaHarpe Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), which may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement