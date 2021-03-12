Robert V. “Bob” Horn, 75, of Chanute, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Kansas Heart Hospital, Wichita. Born on Nov. 3, 1945, in Coffeyville, to Vernon and Helen (Howland) Horn, Bob graduated from Field Kindley Memorial High School in Coffeyville, Class of 1963. With the Boy Scouts of America, he was an assistant scout master, obtained Eagle rank, and was a Brotherhood member of the Order of the Arrow. He had been a long-time southeast Kansas resident and was a member of the Humboldt United Methodist Church.
Bob received an A.A. degree in Pre-Professional Studies (1965) from Coffeyville Community College. He also received a B.S. degree in Behavioral Science (1973) and an M.S. degree in Counseling Psychology (1974) from Kansas State University. He also earned an Ed.S. degree for Applied Educational/School Psychology (1984) from Pittsburg State University. He was a member of Phi Delta Kappa and Phi Kappa Phi.
Bob served honorably as a non-commissioned U.S. Coast Guard officer from 1968-1972, becoming a Radioman 2nd Class. In particular, his tour of duty onboard the USCG Cutter Ironwood in Homer, Alaska, gave him many fascinating experiences. He was also a member of American Legion Post 170.
On Dec. 18, 1971, Bob married Janice Kay Messersmith at the Presidio in San Francisco, Calif. They celebrated nearly 50 wonderful years of marriage together.
Throughout his career, Bob specialized in social and mental health rehabilitation. He was a Senior Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor for southeast Kansas and an Applied Educational Psychologist throughout various school systems in Kansas and Missouri. He received Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor of the Year in 1979.
Music was very important throughout Bob’s entire life. Besides learning the piano and various banjos/guitars during his childhood, he started playing the tenor trombone in junior high and continued in several marching, concert and military bands. He also sang tenor in different groups, including church choirs and the Southeast Kansas Shavers barbershop group. Starting in the 1990s, Bob would play trombone for numerous bands in the Chanute area, including the Tioga Township Dixieland Jazz Band, Jack’s Hot Cats, Brass Arts and the Sauerkraut Oompah Band. At the same time, Bob discovered a passion for folk and celtic instruments, especially hammered dulcimer, mountain dulcimer and celtic harp. He personally handcrafted dozens of wood folk instruments, including dulcimers, harps, bowed psalterys and lyres. Bob would use these instruments to perform a one-man show, entertaining and educating both kids and adults alike.
Bob is survived by his wife Janice of Chanute; his son Justin and daughter-in-law Amy of Parkville, Mo.; his sister Marilyn and brother-in-law Garry of Bella Vista, Ark.; many nieces and nephews; and several cousins. Preceding him in death were his parents Vernon and Helen.
