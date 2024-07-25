Bob Jewell

Robert Edward Jewell passed away unexpectedly in his home in Iola on Sunday, July 21, 2024. The son of Vievie and Edward Jewell, Bob was born in Iola on Sept. 26, 1949, graduated from Iola High School in 1967, and married Donna Link in 1969. They later divorced. He then married Judy Miller, the love of his life, on Feb. 25, 1976.
Besides his wife Judy, Bob is survived by their children, Melissa Jewell, Michael Jewell, and Dina Jewell Boan; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Eddyra Nelson (Delbert), and Ona Jewell Chapman; stepbrother, David Teague; stepsister, Alana Anderson; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Vievie Jewell (Teague); stepfather, Alan Teague; and brother-in-law, Arthur Chapman.
Bob was a firefighter and EMT with the Iola Fire Department until 1986. He started Jewell Electric in 1982.
He served in the Kansas Army National Guard and was a member of the American Legion, VFW, and Forty and Eight. He was also a life member of the Elks Lodge. He was a member of the Iola Masonic Lodge, York Rite No. 8, and was a Shriner with Miriam Temple of Pittsburg. Bob was a member of Carlyle Presbyterian Church.
Bob’s passions were camping and riding motorcycles. He and Judy were members of a Christian biker club. Bob loved his family, drinking coffee with his friends at McDonald’s, feeding Bobo the donkey at Nelsons’ farm, and his dog Goody. He loved his Iola community and was well known for offering to help anyone who needed him.
A memorial will be established with the American Legion baseball team and can be left with the funeral home. Visitation will be at the Feuerborn Funeral Home, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, on Tuesday, July 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral will be at Carlyle Presbyterian Church at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 31. Burial will be at the Highland Cemetery in Iola.
Condolences can be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
