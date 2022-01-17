Bonnie Huskey

Bonnie Jean Huskey, 93, long-time resident of Le Roy, passed away early Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Aldersgate Village in Topeka.
Bonnie was born Dec. 17, 1928, in Neosho Falls, one of the seven children of Floyd and Minnie Blanche (Redden) Shaw. She grew up in Neosho Falls where she attended school and was on the basketball team before graduating from Neosho Falls High School.
On May 29, 1946, she and Amos Edward Huskey were married in Le Roy. They became the parents of five sons. Bonnie had worked as a cook in several restaurants before she and Amos owned and operated the LeRoy Cafe. Bonnie was an excellent cook and the pies she baked were locally renowned. They sold the cafe and after Amos’ death on Feb. 19, 1999, she went back to work at the cafe to stay active. She also enjoyed quilting with the ladies group at Le Roy and made some beautiful quilts.
She suffered the loss of two sons, Harry Huskey in 2017, and Howard Huskey in 2013. She was also preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Vera Wright, Una Galbreth, Mable Byfield, Betty Adams and Harry Shaw; a grandson Joel Christian Huskey and an infant great-granddaughter Ayah Louise Huskey.
She leaves three sons, Harvey Huskey, and wife Darlene of Roseburg, Ore., Harlin Huskey and wife Arlene of Kimberling City, Mo., and Harold Huskey and wife Sharon of Mayetta; a sister, Lavonne Stephens; 12 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and 29 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Huskey will lie in state from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Jones Funeral Home in Burlington. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at First Christian Church in Le Roy. Burial will follow in Geneva Cemetery southeast of Le Roy.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Assoc. and may be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
