Bonnie Jordan

Bonnie Dorene Jordan, 82, of Iola passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Mo. Bonnie was born on March 2, 1940, in Texas.
Bonnie mostly grew up in Texas and graduated from high school there. After living in various states, Bonnie and her family settled in Kansas and she spent most of her adult life in the state.
Bonnie enjoyed reading, spending time with her family as much as she could, listening to music, and watching movies. She was an avid member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness and her faith was very important to her. Bonnie will always be remembered for being a very independent woman, always having a smile on her face, and she always saw the positive side of life, no matter the situation.
Bonnie is survived by her son, Michael Jordan and wife Pamela of Iola, and four grandchildren. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Janice.
Cremation has been requested, and per Bonnie’s wishes, no services will be held. Memorials have been suggested to ACARF and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
