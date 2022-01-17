 | Mon, Jan 17, 2022
Bradley Kinzle

April 7, 1957 — Jan. 13, 2022

January 17, 2022 - 10:03 AM

Bradley Dean Kinzle, age 64, peacefully passed at home on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. 

Brad was born April 7, 1957, in Iola, to the late Lloyd and Bonnie (Hallam) Kinzle. He was the sibling to five brothers and two sisters. 

Bradley was formerly married to Debbie LeGrande of Iola. Together they have a son, David (Page) Kinzle. His eight-year fight with cancer had him move to Solomon, into the care and home of his sister, Pam Clark, for the last three years of his life. Brad had a very kind soul and brought so much joy and happiness to his family. 

Brad leaves to cherish his loving memory his son, David (Page); siblings, Diana, Jerald, Steven, Bruce, Pamela, Randy and Scott; 10 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. 

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Burial will follow at Iola Township Cemetery in Piqua. Family will greet friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. 

Memorials are suggested to Wings of Warriors or the American Cancer Society and may be left with the funeral home.

Condolences  may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.

