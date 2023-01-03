Brandon Buckman

Brandon Scott (Crawford) Buckman, Hickory, N.C., died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. He was born on May 24, 1986, to David and Laura (Trowbridge) Crawford in Iola. For Brandon’s 10th birthday, Terry Buckman adopted him.
He married Lendsey Boan. He later met and married Rita Brittain.
Brandon is survived by his sons Kameryn, Ryan, Mason, Rowan and Camden Buckman; a daughter, Salem Buckman; his mother and stepfather, Mark and Laura Mathews; his biological father, David Crawford; his adopted father, Terry Buckman; his brothers, Andrew (Candice) Buckman and Dakota (Alanna) Buckman; sisters, Chanta (Crawford) Torres, Shalaya Crawford and Shakiah Crawford; many nephews and nieces, 10 aunts and six uncles and many cousins.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m., Jan. 29 at the John Silas Bass North Community Building, 505 N. Buckeye St., Iola.