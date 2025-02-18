Brandon Hobbs services

Funeral services for Iola native Brandon Hobbs, who died in a plane crash Feb. 6 while serving as a Department of Defense contractor pilot in the Philippines, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 1, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1884 U.S. 54, Iola. Burial will follow at Colony Cemetery.
Visitation with the family present is scheduled for 5 -7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the funeral home.
Hobbs was born Sept. 16, 1973.
He also served in the US Air Force Reserves.
Survivors include his wife, Pichayada Yaiduang, and children Madison, Gunner, Macee, and Jagger Hobbs; father, Rex Hobbs, Jr., and stepmother Suzanne Hobbs; sister Brandee (Hobbs) Bratton and her husband Joe; sisters Lacey Penny and Jessie Alva, and grandmother Billie Thompson.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Debra Holderman.
Advertisement
Advertisement