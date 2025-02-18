 | Tue, Feb 18, 2025
Menu Search Log in

Brandon Hobbs services

Sept. 16, 1973 — Feb. 6, 2005

Obituaries

February 18, 2025 - 3:23 PM

Brandon Hobbs

Funeral services for Iola native Brandon Hobbs, who died in a plane crash Feb. 6 while serving as a Department of Defense contractor pilot in the Philippines, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 1, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1884 U.S. 54, Iola. Burial will follow at Colony Cemetery.

Visitation with the family present is scheduled for 5 -7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the funeral home.

Hobbs was born Sept. 16, 1973.

He also served in the US Air Force Reserves.

Survivors include his wife, Pichayada Yaiduang, and children Madison, Gunner, Macee, and Jagger Hobbs; father, Rex Hobbs, Jr., and stepmother Suzanne Hobbs; sister Brandee (Hobbs) Bratton and her husband Joe; sisters Lacey Penny and Jessie Alva, and grandmother Billie Thompson.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Debra Holderman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related
February 17, 2025
February 12, 2025
February 10, 2025
April 11, 2016
Most Popular