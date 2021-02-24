Braxton Altis

Vassar-Braxton Wayne Altis, infant son of Christopher and Christian (Young) Altis, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo. He was born on Feb. 9, 2021, at Children’s Mercy.
Braxton is survived by his parents, Christopher and Christian; his brother, Kelly Buck of the home; his sister, Shali Buck of the home; his paternal grandparents, Danny Altis, Michelle Altis and Dennis Franklin, Jr.; and his maternal grandparents, Roger Young and Shelly Riley.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until service time at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon.
Memorial contributions for Braxton may be made to Children’s Mercy Hospital, sent in care of the funeral home.