Brenda Lust

Brenda Lee Lust, age 51, of Fort Scott, formerly of Iola, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg. She died as she had lived, fighting. She experienced much pain in her later years caused by fibromyalgia and spinal stenosis but she is now at peace.
Brenda Bush was born Sept. 17, 1970, in Ogdensburg, New York. She later moved to Ponca City, Okla., then to Kansas with family. She spent the majority of her adult life in Iola, where she was married to Steven Lust. They later divorced.
Brenda had no children but her rescue dog Chance, was the center of her world. I am not sure who rescued who. They enjoyed spending many hours at the Iola dog park.
Other hobbies include fishing, baking and crafting and in that order. Her baking specialty was banana bread and apple pies. Frozen bananas could always be found in her freezer waiting for the next good day to bake. She loved to grow tomatoes and barbecue for her friends and neighbors at the high rise in Iola.
She is survived by her Mother, Phyllis Coltharp, Fort Scott, and Phyllis’ significant other Howard Schlichting; brother, DeWayne Bush, Fort Scott; sister, Amy Baird (Richard) Mound Valley; sister, Lisa Robertson, Fort Scott; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, her father and a brother, Kevin Bush.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Advertisement