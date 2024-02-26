Brian Laver, age 48, of Iola, died Feb. 21, 2024, in Conway, Arkansas. Brian Eugene Laver, only son born to Pat (Henry) Laver and Gene Laver was born Aug. 3, 1975 at Chanute.
Brian attended schools in Iola and Moran. Brian’s work ethic started young — planting 300 acres of beans at 12 years of age. He often worked after school for his Uncle Tom at Gas Body Shop. He married Kay Lucero and they later divorced. He has two stepsons from that union, Mitchell and Mathew Lucero.
Brian was happiest when operating heavy equipment from graders, dozers and track hoes, and working on the railroads across the United States. Brian was a talented mechanic; he painted several semi-trucks and other vehicles for friends and family. He loved his time as a cattle hauler. He was known as Lavern to his truck driving friends, and many of his buddies would call him Vern when they were hanging out. In his free time Brian enjoyed 4-wheeling and riding side-by-sides, boating and camping adventures. Brian was the first one to get the call from many of his family or friends whenever they needed help, and he could always be counted on to be there for them. His big heart and practical jokes will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Brian was preceded in death by his father, Edwin Eugene Laver; grandparents, Maxine Martin and husband, Loren, and Eddie Laver, George “Bud” and Ruthie Henry; uncles, Everett Laver and Mark Henry; and stepsister, Amber Spencer.
Brian is survived by his mother, Pat Laver-Spencer and husband, Ted; sister, Karla Boots; two nephews, Dakota Milner and wife, Ashlyn, and Stetson Setter; niece, Karlee Boots; two great-nieces Sage and Austyn Milner; three uncles, Rick Henry and Nancy Roberts, Tim Henry and wife, Teresa, Tom Henry and wife, Jamie; and three aunts, Maggie Barnett, Julie Mader and husband, Dave, and Jerri Henry.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. following a Parish Rosary at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 1, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Iola. Interment will follow in the St. John’s Cemetery, Gas. Brian’s family will greet friends at the St. John’s Parish Hall from 6-8 p.m. Thursday. The family suggests memorial contributions to St. John’s Catholic Cemetery or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences to the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
