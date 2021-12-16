Butch Vest, age 74, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at St. John’s Medical Center in Tulsa.
Butch was born Aug. 26,1947, to Stanton P. Vest Sr. and Lorene (Willet) Vest in Iola. He attended school in both Gas and Iola. He worked the majority of his career as a butcher.
Butch married Tonie (Dix) Vest on Aug. 14, 1965, in Iola. Their union was blessed with three children.
Butch dedicated his life to pony pulling and making friends throughout this hobby. He was known as the “cornerstone” that helped guide, educate and support many men within the sport. He was a pillar of support for his family. His grandchildren loved him dearly. Family was very important to Butch.
Butch is preceded in death by his parents, Stanton and Lorene Vest; daughter-in-law, Tracy Vest; and sister, Ethel Vest.
Butch is survived by his wife, Tonie Vest; children, Timothy Vest Sr. (Dana), Tammy Reed (John) and Stephanie Vest (Wendy); siblings, Dottie Beasley, Leora Stotler, Linda Shafer, Buster Vest, Barbara Stokes, Bill Vest and Jeanie Trester; and numerous other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family members and friends.
Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Burial will follow at LaHarpe Cemetery.
Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the Butch Vest Memorial Fund and may be left with the funeral home at 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
