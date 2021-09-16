Byron Heckman

Byron Lloyd Heckman, born Feb. 27, 1952, to parents Lloyd and Charlotte Heckman in Ozark, Ala., passed away peacefully at Saint Mark’s Hospital in Midvale, Utah, on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at the age of 69.
He had fought valiantly for many months to overcome the effects of an auto accident. His will, determination and love for life leave a lasting legacy for all who knew and loved him.
Raised with six siblings on a farm near Saint James, Minn., he eventually followed his passion to serve our nation and go to sea. Byron served with distinction as a Quartermaster on the USCGC Mellon (Pacific), USCGC Mariposa (Great Lakes) and USCGC Sledge (Chesapeake Bay) before retiring from the U.S. Coast Guard in 1996. In retirement, he returned to his roots; working alongside his daughter, son-in-law and five of his grandchildren tending to their family farm near Iola.
He is survived by his four children, Robert, Shawn, Jennifer and Brian; his four sisters, Diane, Cindy, Edith and Ellen, and his two brothers,Jon and Emil. He also leaves behind 12 beloved grandchildren.
Byron will be honored with local celebrations and ultimately with memorial services, including military honors, at a date and time to be communicated later. Per his wishes, his ashes will be spread at sea by his children.
Semper Paratus and rest peacefully.
