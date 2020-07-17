Menu Search Log in

Police reports 7/18

July 17, 2020 - 2:30 PM

Arrest reported

Iola police officers arrested Christa Morrison, Iola, for suspicion of criminal trespassing Tuesday in the 500 block of Eisenhower Drive.

Building struck

