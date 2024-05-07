Carol M. Hunsperger passed away April 13, 2024, at Residential Living Center in Garnett.
Carol was born Oct. 1, 1938, in Moran, to Wayne and Jean Thompson.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Edith Correa; daughter, Carla Kosier, and grandsons Quincy Olds and Roland Carber.
She is survived by siblings, Brian Thompson, Pomona, Butch and Twila of Douglas, Wayman and Grace of Kincaid; and children, Thomas Lester Nichol III of Ottawa, Charles Wayne Nichol of Moran, and Jean Marie Carber and Moose of Dewitt, Iowa.
Funeral services are at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 9, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Garnett. Family will greet friends an hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Carol Hunsperger Memorial Fund and can be left in the care of the funeral home.
