 | Fri, Nov 05, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Carol Radley

Oct. 4, 1957 — Oct. 28, 2021

Obituaries

November 5, 2021 - 3:14 PM

Carol Ann Radley, 64, Iola, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.

Carol was born on Oct. 4, 1957, in Wheeling, W. Va., the daughter of Floyd and Charlotte (Thomas) Sousie.

On July 13, 1991, Carol married Howard Radley Jr. in Troy, N.Y.

He survives, as do a daughter, Natasha Radley, Iola; three sons, Heath Radley, Iola, and Howard Radley III and Thomas Radley, both of New York.

Cremation has been requested. Memorials have been suggested to the American Lung Association and may be left with or mailed to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.

Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com.  

Advertisement

Related
October 28, 2021
November 11, 2019
September 15, 2014
April 23, 2013
Most Popular