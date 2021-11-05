Carol Radley

Carol Ann Radley, 64, Iola, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
Carol was born on Oct. 4, 1957, in Wheeling, W. Va., the daughter of Floyd and Charlotte (Thomas) Sousie.
On July 13, 1991, Carol married Howard Radley Jr. in Troy, N.Y.
He survives, as do a daughter, Natasha Radley, Iola; three sons, Heath Radley, Iola, and Howard Radley III and Thomas Radley, both of New York.
Cremation has been requested. Memorials have been suggested to the American Lung Association and may be left with or mailed to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com.
