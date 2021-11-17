Carole Holcomb

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Carole Mae (Folk) Holcomb, our loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched, on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at 6:50 p.m. She left us while sleeping peacefully at her residence in Overland Park. She was in her 88th year of life.
She was born in Humboldt to John and Stella Folk. In the 1960s she met her loving husband Marvin Gene Holcomb that blessed her with three stepchildren of Steven, Cathy and Kristy. Later in life she was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Carole was the beloved mother of Larry Mayhew (wife Marnie Mayhew), Terrance Mayhew (wife Terry Mayhew) and Sherry Culler (husband Roger Culler) proud grandmother of Kimberly Johannes (husband Jason Johannes), Julia, Shanda and Peter Mayhew, Brian Mayhew, Jeff Mayhew (wife Karen Mayhew), Jon Culler (wife Dede Culler), Marie Slife, Ryan Culler and Annie Culler. Proud great-grandmother of Tyler Rhodes, Mason and Reilly Johannes, Isaiah Mayhew, Skyler Slife and Oliver Culler; sibling of Nancy Yancey, Linda Knapp, Joyce Maley, Susan Ergeart, Charlene Shaughnessy, Judith Folk, Tom Folk, Leon Folk, Jim Folk, Jess Folk, Joe Folk, Butch Folk and Jerry Lee Folk.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Folk, mother, Stella Folk, sisters Charlene Shaughnessy, Susan Ergeart, Judith Folk and brothers Tom Folk, Leon Folk and Jerry Lee Folk.
Carole lived a full life as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, homemaker and worker in the telecommunications sector for AT&T. After retirement, Carole and Gene moved to Sun City, Ariz., where they shared 20 years of sun-filled joyous days making many wonderful friends that will be dearly missed.
Carole loved to cook and bake, kept an immaculate house, was highly skilled with sewing and quilting, enjoyed her weekly outings to the local bowling alley, golf course and shopping center. A farm girl at heart, she quickly learned to be a big city lady. Most of all, she loved her family and instilled in her sons, daughters and grandchildren strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
A celebration of Carole’s life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 301 E. Madison Ave., Iola.
Flowers or donations should be sent to Wesley United Methodist Church in Iola.
For more, please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.
