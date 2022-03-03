Catherine Donaldson Hickey, 56, a resident of Naperville, Ill., passed away Feb. 19, 2022, at Edward Hospital. She was born on Sept. 22, 1965, in Iola.
Catherine is survived by her loving sons, Curran Hickey and Christian Hickey, and their father, Bill Hickey; her devoted parents, Jack and Ann Donaldson; her dear siblings, Cynthia Webber, Jennifer Donaldson, Linda Fugatt, Kriztena Graham, Jerry Donaldson and Jeffrey Donaldson; her niece and nephew, Megan Webber and Connor Webber; as well as many wonderful friends throughout the world.
Catherine was a loving mother, daughter, and sister, astute professional, and experienced world traveler. Her drive to experience the colorful world around her led to a successful career in public relations, after receiving her degree in journalism from the University of Kansas. This led her to her second home of New York City, to the Czech Republic and eventually the United Arab Emirates, where her two sons were born and raised.
Catherine made friends wherever she went, and left an impact that is felt across the globe. She particularly enjoyed spending her time organizing high-profile events through her various PR positions and relaxing on the beaches of the Persian Gulf. Her heart lived in the French Mediterranean coast, a place she visited with much relish in her last months, and she found home wherever her family could be found.
She was heavily involved in her children’s lives — she pushed her children to excel in school, be involved in sports, to become Eagle Scouts, to play instruments, and much, much more. When she was first going through cancer treatments, she would still find the energy to maintain the house and drive her boys to a multitude of extracurricular activities, while also spending personal time bonding with them over their favorite German or Irish food or at the movies. She was a servant-leader in the most esteemed sense.
Catherine was a wonderful, colorful presence to be around, and all her life would turn heads when she walked in a room. She was a cornerstone to her family, a community leader, and a world traveler, a beloved friend, who lived a full and rewarding life. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her, though her passing is bittersweet, for she lived a wonderful and thoughtful life and left a loving imprint on the many people who knew her. We will miss her dearly.
For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Catherine’s life, memorial donations may be directed to Love on A Leash (https://www.loveonaleash.org/donate/). She treasured her furry family members throughout her life and found peace in their company.
