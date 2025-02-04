Cathy Sharon

Cathy S. Sharon, 67, of Augusta, Kan., passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, and service at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, all at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta.
Burial will take place at La Harpe Cemetery, La Harpe, Kan.
Cathy was born in Iola, Kan. May 29, 1957, to the late Thelma (Lambert) and Russell Smart.
She was a registered nurse at Wesley Hospital for many years and particularly enjoyed working in pediatrics and the NICU.
She played the piano at church for many years. Cathy was an outdoor country girl at heart and enjoyed gardening, raising chickens, and loved driving a tractor or a mower — even though she could never mow a straight line!
On June 28, 1986, she married Larry Sharon in Wichita, Kan., who survives her.
She is also survived by: son, Corey Sharon of Augusta; daughter, Rochelle Strack (Brock Phillips) of Wichita; sister, Jean Gossett and husband Marty of Sand Springs, OKla.; sister, Linda Kinoshita and husband Albert of Kaneohe, Hawaii, and grandchildren, Natalie Strack and Elsie Phillip.
