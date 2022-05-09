Chad Snyder

Chad Mitchell Snyder, age 50 of Humboldt, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, after a long battle with illness.
Chad was born March 1, 1972, in Fort Scott, to Rick and Judy (Roecker) Snyder. He grew up alongside two younger sisters, Carrie and Megan, and younger brother, Kevin. He attended Newton High School, graduating in 1990. Chad later attended Universal Technical Institute in Arizona to obtain his diesel mechanic certificate and associate aegree. He was a great mechanic, outdoorsman, and loved sports.
On March 29, 1997, he married Robyne Felker and later that year, had their daughter, Wynnter. Chad was very active making sure his daughter could do anything the boys could, teaching her the ins and outs of auto mechanics, offroading, and showing her the way around a shotgun and waterfowl marsh.
He is preceded in death by grandparents Lloyd and Treva Snyder and Joe and Eileen Roecker as well as Great Aunt Alice Roecker and uncles Dave and Steve Snyder.
Chad is survived by wife Robyne Snyder, daughter Wynnter Snyder, parents Rick and Judy Snyder, siblings Kevin (Tiffany) Snyder, Carrie Snyder, and Megan (Brian) Mantooth as well as many nieces and nephews, and friends and their children who were like family.
Memorials are suggested to Kansas Rocks Recreation Park, and can be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Visitation will be Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Wickham Family Funeral Home 500 N. Forest Ave., Chanute, KS, 66720, with service to follow at 11 a.m.
