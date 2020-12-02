Chad Trester

Chad M. Trester, 36, of Dexter, beloved husband, father and friend, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Topeka.
Chad was born in Iola on Feb. 21, 1984, to proud parents, Larry Sr. and Sylvia Jean (Vest) Trester.
Chad was raised and educated in the Iola and LaHarpe areas and graduated from Iola High School in 2003.
In December 2004, Chad became a proud father to his son, Bryson. Chad met and fell head over heels with the love of his life, Tristan Keasling, in 2008. The two were married on a hot August day on the family farm overlooking their favorite fishing pond in 2010. They made their home in Dexter, where Chad worked as an equipment operator for Cowley County. He enjoyed his job and his coworkers, even if they called him “the boy.”
Chad had a very infectious personality. He was a positive, caring guy and liked cracking jokes and always had a story for you. He enjoyed doing activities such as deer hunting, fishing, racing, hanging out, and telling stories with his friends. He also loved pony pulling with his family, though his main love was spending time with his wife and son.
Surviving to honor his memory are his wife, Tristan, and son Bryson, of the home; his parents Larry Sr. and Sylvia Jean Trester of LaHarpe; his brother Larry Jr. and Shanea Trester of Iola; in-laws Don and Shirley Wilson of Dexter; in-law David Keasling of Douglas; along with a multitude of nieces and nephew, aunts and uncles, including Buster Vest, whose bond resembled that of a parent.
Chad was preceded in death by his grandparents Bert and Maxine Trester, Stanton (Bud) and Lorene Vest; and Connie Vest, who was like a mom to him.
A private memorial service will be performed at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.