Ruby Trester

Ruby Mae (Jones) Trester, 84, Le Roy, passed on March 3, 2023. Ruby was born on May 6, 1938, to Lonnie Thomas Jones and Marjorie Mae (Smith) Jones.
Ruby led a full and colorful life. Ruby met and married the love of her life, Jake Trester, on Dec. 8, 1953. They had seven children during that marriage.
Ruby was a stay-at-home mom and wife until 1977 when she started working at Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corporation. She worked as a secretary during the construction of Wolf Creek. Following that, she began working as an aide at a nursing home in Burlington. She worked at Sunset Manor in Waverly, as a CNA until she retired in 1998. She loved working outside the home as her children were grown. Ruby sold Avon for decades and loved selling the products.
Ruby took pride in all her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was an amazing cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her large family. She loved to embroider, sew and garden. She had a green thumb and could make anything grow.
In 2006, she was diagnosed with throat cancer. She took that on and succeeded in beating cancer. In 2016, she was declared cancer free.
She was preceded in death by her husband (Jake), her parents, and seven of her siblings.
Ruby is survived by her seven children: Debbie (Bruce) Hegwald, Le Roy, Diana Trester and Dave Aucoin, Burlington, Douglas Trester and Patricia Ontiveras, Sheridan, Wyo., Donna (Nick) Godsey, Winchester, Ky., Dixie Trester-Berry, New Bloomfield, Mo., Delcie (Grant) Chappuis, Wichita, Dawn Trester and Randy Richey, Gunter, Texas; grandchildren Rita (David) Walters, Randi (Jerame) Hugunin, Rich (Kari) Epperly, Clint (Erin) Epperly, TJ Aucoin, Tyler (Lourdes) Aucoin, Tara Aucoin, Cassandra Trester, Christopher (Lauren) Trester, Stevie Onteveras, Chad (Sisa) Carpenter, Zach (Stacey) Watson, Matt (Megan) Watson, Jacob (Katie) Watson, Rebecca (Lance) Talley, Kevin (Erin) Lehman, Gabrielle Chappuis, Loralai Chappuis, Kail Richey, Regan Richey and Emma Richey; 35 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her sister, Joyce Jones, Iola.
Ruby will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral service will be on Monday, March 13, at 10 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fairview cemetery in Mildred.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Ruby Trester Memorial Fund and may be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home.
Advertisement
Advertisement