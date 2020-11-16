Chalene VanHoose

Chalene Nichole (Hutton) VanHoose, 24, of Baldwin City, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at her home.
Graveside services will take place at 2 p.m., Friday, at Askren Cemetery, rural Yates Center. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Chay was born May 7, 1996, in Chanute, the daughter of Angela Yvonne Hutton and Edward David Thompson. She grew up in the Iola and the Yates Center areas, then moved to Gridley, where she lived two years. Chay later moved to Baldwin City, where she made her home for the last two years.
She attended school in Iola and graduated in 2014. After attending Allen Community College, Chay followed her dream of caring for animals by completing courses at Brown Mackie in Lenexa in Veterinary Technology. She later became a state certified Vet Tech.
Chay made an impact wherever she worked. Her love and devotion to animals came through at Red Barn Vet Services in Iola; Hilltop Animal Hospital & Companion Animal Hospital, Baldwin City; Clinton Parkway Animal Hospital, Lawrence; and most recently Companion Animal Dentistry, Lenexa.
Chalene and David VanHoose were married Sept. 23, 2017, at the Cope School House in rural Yates Center. They are the proud and loving parents of two daughters, Lillian Paige and Truvy Michael.
Chay is survived by her husband, David, and daughters Lillian and Truvy VanHoose of Baldwin City; father, Edward David Thompson of Baldwin City; mother, Angela Yvonne Hutton of Iola; maternal grandparents, Irvin and Brenda Hutton of Neosho Falls; paternal grandmother, Deb Handy of Baldwin City; paternal grandfather, Edward Eric Thompson of Wichita; three sisters, Rebecca Thompson of Baldwin City, Tayleh Hutton of Iola, and Brooklynn Dietrich of Iola; in-laws, Rex and Ronda Truelove of Hartford; brother-in-law, Jake Norquist of Lawrence; and sister-in-law, Tamara Rumford of Kadoka, South Dakota; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. And Chay’s four-legged kids, Goose, Maverick and Moe Moe Kitty.
Chay’s smile lit up a room and her laugh was infectious. She was always studying and learning to be the best Vet Tech she could be. She enjoyed pet sitting and had a passion for animals. Chay spent hours crafting with Lillian and corralling Truvy. She enjoyed cooking, listening to music and fishing. Chay made an impact on the lives of her family, children and friends.
The family suggests memorial contributions to support the VanHoose children. Checks should be made payable to Dengel & Son Mortuary and if mailed sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, Kansas 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Chay’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com