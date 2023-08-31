Charlene German

Charlene Sue German, 77, Neosho Falls, died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Kansas Heart Hospital, Wichita. Charlene was born Dec. 20, 1945, five miles west of Neosho Falls on the Big Hill, to Charley S. Chriestenson and Juanita M. (Bushman) Chriestenson.
She and Wayne German were married May 29, 1964, in Iola.
He survives, as do Ron (Vickie) German, Neosho Falls, Susan (Ken) Leedy, Yates Center, and Sara (Eric) Patterson, Manhattan; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; five sisters and a brother.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Burial will follow in the Cedarvale Cemetery, Neosho Falls.
Memorials are suggested to the Neosho Falls United Methodist Church or to Cedarvale Cemetery, and may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
