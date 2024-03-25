Charlene Headley

Charlene Emily Headley, age 86, of Humboldt passed away on Friday, March 22, 2024, surrounded by her family. Charlene was born on Nov. 14, 1937, in Elsmore, Kan., the daughter of Wallace and Cora (Laver) Seastedt.
Charlene grew up in Elsmore and graduated from Elsmore High School in 1955. On June 15, 1958, Charlene married the love of her life, Ervin Headley, at Elsmore Methodist Church. Charlene and Ervin were married for 43 years until his passing on Sept. 30, 2001.
Charlene was a very active woman who loved to dance and bowl. She also enjoyed the occasional trip to the casino, playing bingo, marbles, card games, and traveling with anyone who wanted to go for a trip.
Charlene also had a very ornery and stubborn side to her. She would always keep her friends and family on their toes because you never knew what she was going to say.
Charlene will always be remembered as a very loving woman who spent as much time as possible with her children and her grandchildren. Everyone also felt her love when she cooked; whether you were hungry or not Charlene wanted to feed you.
Charlene was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Charlene is survived by her children, Christine Mcintyre of Chanute, Larry Headley (Beverly) of Humboldt, Jerry Headley (Bridget) of Lebo, Lana Mugley of Humboldt, Lisa Schmidt (Paul) of Dodge City, and Tara Lucke (Steven) of Dakota City, Iowa; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Cora Seastedt; husband Ervin, and her brother, Wayne Seastedt.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, March 28, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Countryside Funeral Home in Chanute. Services are Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Humboldt with burial to immediately follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Memorials have been suggested to First Baptist Church in Humboldt and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
