Edna “Charlene” Hosley, 89, of Overland Park, Kan. passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
She was born on March 12, 1933 to Merril and Billie Adams in Kincaid.
Charlene was married to Paul Hosley, also of Kincaid. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
She is survived by David (Rita) Hosley, and Kevin (Julie) Hosley; grandchildren Crystal (Jason) Smart, Ashley (Michael) Brouhard, and Reed Hosley; and three great-grandchildren Cynthia Smart, Izabella Smart, and Ryan Brouhard.
A graveside service will be at Fairview Cemetery in Mildred on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at 1 p.m.
