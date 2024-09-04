Charles Brecheisen

Charles Lowell Brecheisen, 75, Colony, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. He was born Dec. 5, 1948, in Garnett to Lowell Brecheisen and Ruth (Bloom) Brecheisen.
He and Roberta Michael were married Aug.14, 1971, in Westphalia.
Charles was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Hartman.
Survivors include his wife; daughters, Angie (Charley) Gates, Michele Brecheisen; son, Derek (Leslie) Brecheisen and a sister, Patty Schaffer.
Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 24, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, Iola. Inurnment will be at 1:30 that afternoon at St. Teresa Cemetery, Westphalia.
Advertisement
Advertisement