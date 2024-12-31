Charles Schafer

Charles B. Schafer passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Wellsville, Kan. He was born Jan. 28, 1938, in Fort Scott, Kansas, to John and Annabel Schafer. He graduated from Fort Scott High School in 1956.
He was married to Rosalie Lorie Stites in 1959 in Parker, Kan.
From 1956 to 1964, he served in the Kansas Army National Guard. He rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant E-6.
For the final 26 years of his 37-year career, he taught industrial arts in the Le Roy-Gridley school district. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosalie, in 2019, and his sisters Barbara Mattingly and Joan Baugher.
Survivors include his sons, David D. Schafer, Stonewall, Texas, and Dan Schafer, Plainview, Texas, and their families; sister Phyllis Smith and brother David A. Schafer.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Garnett. Funeral services are at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 3, at the Richmond United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Richmond Cemetery.
