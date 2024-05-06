Charlie J. Bair, age 100, died Sunday, April 28, 2024, at his home in Chanute.
Charles Junior Bair was born Feb. 25, 1924, at Humboldt to Charles Survenice Bair and Lula Bernice Cooper Bair.
He served in the Army during World War II.
He married Flora Joan Nicholas Feb. 8, 1949. She preceded him in death. He married Bernice Lowe; they divorced. He married Doris Sluder Hamilton Jaques in February 2013.
He also was preceded in death by a son, Charles Joe Bair.
Survivors include his wife, Doris; three children, Charlene Coate, Debbie Bair, and Lyle Bair, and step-daughter, Debbie Cuckie.
Services are pending.
