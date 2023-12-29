Christina Lee Culbertson, age 75, of Topeka, died Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, at Stormont Vail Health in Topeka.
She was born on March 3, 1948.
She married Bill Culbertson on July 2, 1966.
She was preceded in death by her son, Billy Jr.; mother, Phoebe Paul-Mott; and stepfather, Edward Paul.
Survivors include husband, Bill Culbertson; four daughters, Eugenia Royer, Sharon Smith, Susanna Estudillo, and Deborah; three sons, Eric, Aaron, and Andrew.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel in Garnett. Burial will follow in the Richmond Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 5 to 7 on Friday evening at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Christina Culbertson Memorial Fund and left in care of the funeral home.
