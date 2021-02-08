Chuck Edwards

Charles “Chuck” D. Edwards, age 83, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Kansas Heart Hospital in Wichita.
He was born Nov. 20, 1937, to Charles Thomas and Nina Louise (Guatney) Edwards in Coffeyville.
Chuck graduated from Neosho Falls High School and furthered his education at Allen County Community College and Wichita State University.
On Oct. 6, 1957, he married Wanda Sue (Horn) Edwards in Iola. Their union was blessed with two children. He enlisted in the National Guard and served with the 772nd Engr. Co. out of Yates Center, from 1956 to 1964. Chuck spent the majority of his career as a firefighter. He worked for seven years in Iola, then later moved to Wichita, where he continued fighting fires for 20 years before retiring to the family farm and continuing his hobby of growing and selling Christmas trees.
Chuck was known for his kind and generous spirit. He had a great love for animals and an even greater love for family. He was always up to something, whether it was working in the barn, leather work, woodworking, taking care of his animals, or playing practical jokes on his family. He had a good sense of humor and always found a way to entertain his kids and grandchildren. He will be remembered for his ability to laugh, as well as his selfless nature and generous heart.
Chuck is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Wanda Sue Edwards; and parents, Charles and Nina Edwards.
Chuck is survived by his children, Teresa Edwards of Neosho Falls, and David Edwards and wife, Janelle, of Midland, Texas; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends.
Funeral services in honor of Chuck are at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Iola. The family will greet friends from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, in The Venue at the funeral home. Masks will be required for all services.
Memorials in honor of Chuck are suggested to First Responders Children’s Foundation and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, Kansas 66749. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.