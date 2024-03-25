Chuck Wilson

Charles “Chuck” Lewis Wilson, age 66, died Friday, March 22, 2024 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Mo.
He was born Jan. 6, 1958 to Donald and Patty (Roath) Wilson in Woodson County.
On Sept. 22, 1978, he married Janeen Wilson in Iola.
He was preceded in death by his father; wife; brother, Robert Wilson, and sister, Donna Byerly.
He is survived by his mother; sister, Teressa Miller; daughter, Alisha (Jesus) Melendez, and sons Jeffery and Charles R. (Lindsay).
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 25, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Hwy 54, Iola, Kan.
Services are at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 26, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola.
