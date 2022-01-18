Cindy Cullison

Cindy Lou Cullison, age 56, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute.
Cindy was born April 5, 1965, in Iola, to Loren Eugene and Edith Ione (McCullough) Modlin. She graduated from Humboldt High School with the class of 1983. After high school, Cindy attended Mary Grimes School of Nursing in Chanute, where she became a registered nurse. After nursing school, she began her career and dedicated her life to serving, helping, and healing others. On April 15, 1987, Cindy married Rex Cullison in Grand Prairie, Texas. Their union blessed Cindy with two children. Rex and Cindy later went on to have three children together.
Cindy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family. In her spare time, she loved to garden. After gardening, you could find her canning all of the produce that she had grown. Her four dachshund dogs were overly spoiled and she loved them dearly.
Cindy is preceded in death by her father, Loren Modlin; grandson, Elijah Cullison; and brother, Larry Modlin.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Rex Cullison; children, Sean Cullison (Tricia), Ryan Cullison (Libby), and Jesi; step-children, Chris Cullison (Kim) and Phillip Cullison (Rachel); mother, Edith Modlin; siblings, Jim Modlin (Bobbi), Charlotte Slater (Mark), Wanda Foster (Ed), and Randy Modlin (Sheri); 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous other family members and friends.
A funeral service to honor the life of Cindy will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Humboldt. Family will greet friends prior to the service at 9 o’clock.
Memorials are suggested to Bible Baptist Church and may be left with the funeral home at 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
