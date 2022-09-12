Cindy Kay Masters

Devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Cindy Kay (Sifers) Masters of Pittsburg, Kansas, departed this earth on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at the age of 70.
Cindy was a graduate of Iola High School, and had a 40-year career as a registered nurse. The majority of Cindy’s career as a nurse was spent in the field of oncology. As a certified oncology (cancer) nurse, Cindy offered loving medical care and support to so many patients and their families. After retiring from nursing, Cindy continued her calling as a devoted caregiver to her husband, Frank.
On May 28, 1976, she was united in marriage to Frances Wynne “Frank” Masters III at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church.
Cindy was a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Pittsburg, where she served on the altar guild and was a Sunday school teacher.
Cindy is survived by her loving husband, Frank, of 46 years; the couple’s beloved children, Kelly Masters-Newton and husband, Preston, and Amy Masters and partner, Philip; their precious grandchildren, Eleanor, Rex, and Lila Newton; her sister, Candace Sifers, and countless other family and friends who will miss her dearly.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond “Bud” and Alberta Sifers, and her brother, Raymond K. “Bud” Sifers.
A visitation will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, at the Brenner Mortuary. A memorial service is scheduled at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Pittsburg, with a graveside service to follow in Highland Cemetery in Iola at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Cindy’s name to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Pittsburg. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner
