Cline Karmann, 82, of rural Yates Center, passed away at his home with his family at his side, on Sunday night, June 7, 2020.
Cline was born Dec. 22, 1937, in Junction City, the son of Herman and Louise (Ericksen) Karmann. He was raised on the family farm south of Milford, and graduated from Chapman High School.
On June 3, 1961, he and Delores “Dee” Curran were married at Junction City. They made their home at Milford until losing their home during the construction of Milford Reservoir. In 1962 they moved to their farm northeast of Yates Center where Cline lived until his death.
Cline was a farmer and stockman, working hard taking care of his land and livestock. He was awarded the Kansas Banker’s Soil Conservation Award in 2011. He served on the Woodson County Rural Fire Department for 45 years and the Woodson County Rural Water Board for a number of years.
His wife, Dee, preceded him in death on March 29, 2019, following 57 years of marriage. He was also preceded in death by his parents and two grandchildren, Joshua and Jacob Smith in 2009.
He leaves his children, Danny Karmann (Donneta) of Yates Center, Denise Smith (Robert) of Piqua, Lori Fink (Dennis) of Fruita, Colo., and Kevin Karmann (Carol) of Yates Center; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; his brother, Keith Karmann, Yates Center; many other relatives and friends.
Private family funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, at Campbell Funeral Home in Yates Center.
The public is invited to the graveside service following the funeral, at approximately 10:45 a.m., at the Yates Center Cemetery where social distancing will be practiced.
Friends may pay their respects from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Campbell Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to attend and will be allowed in the funeral home in controlled numbers.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Woodson County Rural Fire Dept. and may be sent in care of Campbell Funeral Home, PO Box 188, Yates Center, KS 66783.