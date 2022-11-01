Clyde Parks

Clyde D. Parks, 81, Welda, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Parkview Heights in Garnett.
Clyde Dean Parks was born on March 7, 1941, in Garnett.
On Jan. 12, 1964, Clyde was united in marriage to Janice Stroble in Independence.
Clyde is survived by his wife, Janice Parks, of the home; three children, Richard and Jody Parks of Welda, Kim Moreland and Marcus of Louisburg and Russ Parks of Olathe; six grandchildren, a sister and numerous cousins.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel in Garnett. Burial will follow in the Welda Cemetery. Clyde’s family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Welda Community Building or to the Anderson County FFA Scholarship and left in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.feuerbornfuneral.com
